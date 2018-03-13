Justin Trudeau stops at West Town during Hamilton visit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped into the West Town Bar and Grill Monday night — his second visit to the Locke Street South establishment in just over five years.

Trudeau is in Hamilton for his cross-country tour of aluminum and steel factories. He is expected to visit steel mills at Stelco and ArcelorMittal Dofasco Tuesday and take part in a round-table meeting with stakeholders in the local steel industry.

Ward 1 Coun. Aidan Johnson said Trudeau showed solidarity with Hamilton and the Kirkendall neighbourhood after a masked mob of 30 people stormed down the street March 10 throwing rocks through windows and car windshields, and setting off fireworks and smoke bombs.

"He and I chatted about how amazing it's been on Locke Street this past week," Johnson said. "It was great to see the top democratic leader in the country affirming democracy in a week when democracy itself has been under assault by anarchists."