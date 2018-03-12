Trudeau stops at West Town during Hamilton visit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped into the West Town Bar and Grill Monday night — his second visit to the Locke Street South establishment in just over five years.
Trudeau is in Hamilton for his cross-country tour of aluminum and steel factories. He is expected to visit steel mills at Stelco and ArcelorMittal Dofasco Tuesday and take part in a round-table meeting with stakeholders in the local steel industry.
Ward 1 Coun. Aidan Johnson said Trudeau showed solidarity with Hamilton and the Kirkendall neighbourhood after a masked mob of 30 people stormed down the street March 10 throwing rocks through windows and car windshields, and setting off fireworks and smoke bombs.
"He and I chatted about how amazing it's been on Locke Street this past week," Johnson said. "It was great to see the top democratic leader in the country affirming democracy in a week when democracy itself has been under assault by anarchists."
Local Liberal MPs Filomena Tassi and Bob Bratina organized Trudeau's Locke Street visit, Johnson said.
West Town co-owner Brandon Stanicak said he got a last-minute message a couple of days ago from Liberal breakfast regulars wanting to reserve one side of the restaurant for a visit from Trudeau.
The prime minister came straight from the airport and stayed less than an hour, Stanicak said.
Trudeau walked around, shook hands, greeted supporters and enjoyed a beer.
"He hadn't even checked in to the hotel yet," he added.
Trudeau stopped at the West Town in February 2013 as he campaigned for the federal Liberal leadership.
More recently, he held a question-and-answer forum at McMaster University in January.
