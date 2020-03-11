Top 5 lowest gas prices in Flamborough March 11

Oil prices have plummeted, impacting the price of gas at the pump.

Here are the 5 lowest gas prices in Flamborough as of 9 a.m. March 11, according to gasbuddy.com.

89.9: Petro-Canada at Clappison's Corners, 475 Hwy. 6

90.6: Pioneer on Hwy. 6 north of Carlisle Road, 1489 Hwy. 6

90.9 is listed at five stations in Flamborough, including Canadian Tire in Waterdown, 5 Clappison Ave., Petro-Canada at Breezy's Corners in Carlisle, 1464 Hwy. 6, Shell on Hwy. 6 at 8th Concession Rd. East, 1294 Hwy. 6, Esso on Hwy. 6 north of Safari Road, 1363 Hwy. 6, and the Flamborough Centre gas station at 947 Centre Rd.

91.9: Petro-Canada on Dundas Street East west of Evans Road, 490 Dundas St. East

92.5: Husky in Waterdown, 271 Dundas St. East

If you're looking for the cheapest place to fill up your tank in Hamilton? Ancaster is where it's at, where the Costco gas station at 100 Legend Ct. has regular unleaded fuel priced at 83.9 cents a litre.