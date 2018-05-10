Ford pledges tax cut for middle class

"Doug Ford is campaigning on slogans, he is not explaining to people what it means when there is less money available to invest in health care, to invest in education," she said.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said she was concerned Ford would cut vital public services to cover the financial shortfall resulting from his tax pledge.

"He's going to give with one hand and take away with the other," Horwath said at a campaign stop.

"What (Ford) needs to do is be honest about what those cuts are going to look like. His plan is one that's not up front and it's worrisome to me that he's not prepared to talk about exactly what is going to happen to everyday families."

After announcing the tax cuts, Ford also pledged to keep Ontario's health care budget stable despite the drop in government revenue.

"We are going to keep it the same but we're going to have better services, we're going to increase efficiencies," he said.

"We believe (in) getting input from the nurses, input from the doctors and them telling us how to deliver healthcare more efficiently," he added, noting that he had tapped former Humber River CEO Dr. Rueben Devlin to lead PC health care policy.

Ford's latest tax cut pledge comes after he announced last month that he would introduce a tax credit for Ontarians earning minimum wage, ensuring they would not have to pay any provincial income tax.

By Peter Goffin, The Canadian Press