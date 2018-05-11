Sexual education dominates first Flamborough-Glanbrook debate

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Judi Partridge defended her party’s sexual education curriculum at the first all candidates debate for the riding May 9 at the Ancaster Canadian Reformed Church.
Partridge said sexual education makes up just one per cent of the health curriculum.
“The majority of the curriculum focuses on health care, hygiene, taking care of your body and is age-appropriate of different grades,” she said. “There is nothing in there that talks about anal sex or anything else that is inappropriate.
“And it’s about time that we got the facts straight.”
While the Grade 7 curriculum does include mention of anal sex, it is included as an example of a teacher prompt about delaying sexual activity and the transmission of STIs.
The topic was broached in response to a question about parental rights in education, and Partridge added that parents can have their children opt out of the sex ed curriculum under certain circumstances. However, she noted children are exposed to information related to sex outside of school, from a very young age.
“I believe very strongly that parents need to be involved,” she said. “But I think parents need to also understand that it is very different today.”
The event, moderated by Pastor Chris Kovac from West Highland Church and hosted by the local Christian association Hamilton Churches Together, also featured Green party candidate Janet Errygers, Trillium party candidate Roman Sarachman, Libertarian Glenn Langton and None of the Above Direct Democracy Party candidate Rudy Miller.
Progressive Conservative candidate Donna Skelly was represented by her campaign manager Grant MacLean, and the New Democrats will name a candidate on May 14 for the June 7 vote.
MacLean said while he couldn’t speak for Skelly, the party feels the rollout of the sexual education curriculum was unacceptable. PC Leader Doug Ford has said he would consult with parents on an age-appropriate sex-ed curriculum.
“Parents should have the first and final say of what they want to teach their kids,” he said of sex ed. “The Liberals have refused their insight, feedback and expertise by not counselling with families on changes to Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum.
“An Ontario PC government will take this issue to parents — we will always stand for parents having the first say on what their children learn.”
For his part, Langton said he believes parents and their communities should decide the morality, ethics and belief structure taught to their children.
“There is some stuff in there that I don’t agree with,” he said of the curriculum.
Sarachman said sexual education should be the purview of the parents, noting the Trillium party is in favour of scrapping the Liberal curriculum.
“The young children are too young for some of the delicate issues that they’re talking about,” he said. “Sex education has to be approved by the parents, not by some politicians at Queen’s Park.
“It’s the parents who can best decide for the children what’s acceptable.”
Errygers said the Green party is a proponent of the current sexual education curriculum in Ontario, as well as integrating the public and separate school systems.
“I believe that having separate school systems is an affront to fairness and human rights,” she said, “especially in the multicultural country that we live in today.”
Meanwhile, as with many issues in the debate, Miller said although he has many opinions about the education system, he didn't want to bring that to the debate table.
“I don’t want to influence anybody who wants to get together to work on change,” he said. “Our party’s platform is all about change — legislative reform, electoral reform.”
Candidates were also asked other faith-based questions, including what they and their parties offer for people of faith, as well as their thoughts on conscience rights for public sector workers and if their governments would enact legislation requiring parental knowledge for abortion and sex or gender identification counselling for children under the age of 16.
