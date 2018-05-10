Police want full context of racist video

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A southern Alberta police chief is urging people not to leap to conclusions about how officers handled a racist confrontation at a local Denny's last month.

"It's very easy to armchair quarterback three weeks later when we have the videos out there and people wading in," Lethbridge police Chief Rob Davis said Thursday. "But based on what we have, I'm confident that our officers acted appropriately."

Monir Omerzai and three friends were at the restaurant in April waiting for their food when a woman in the next booth got into a heated exchange with them. Omerzai, who came to Canada from Afghanistan 13 years ago, filmed the woman yelling the group to go back to their country.

He posted the video on Facebook on Tuesday and it has since been viewed more than a million times.

Davis said police got a call around 12:50 a.m. about a fight at the restaurant, a common occurrence for a Saturday night. He said management wanted both groups to leave and officers were there to keep the peace.

Omerzai's group was out by 1 a.m. and the woman, identified as Kelly Pocha of Cranbrook, B.C., left five minutes later with her husband.

"The context is incredibly important when you look at the small time frame, the information we had and the ultimate goal being to take care of the disturbance so they could have a peaceful operation in the restaurant."

Davis said police need to fully investigate before knowing if charges will be laid or what they might be. Two of the four men in Omerzai's group have been interviewed, but police have not yet reached out to Pocha, he said.

"Social media in itself is not evidence. It's commentary, it's opinion, but it is not evidence," Davis said. "We are in the facts and evidence business and we can never ... bring in rumour and speculation and (give) it the weight of evidence."

The founder of a campaign which encourages people to confront bigotry head-on said videos like the one Omerzai posted make it harder to deny how big an issue racism remains in Canada.