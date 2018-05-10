Body found near road north of London, Ont.

News May 10, 2018 The Canadian Press

VANASTRA, Ont. — Provincial police say they're investigating following the discovery of a body about 75 kilometres north of London, Ont.

Police say a member of the public found the body near a road just north of Vanastra, Ont., late Thursday morning.

Investigators say the cause of death is being treated as suspicious.

They say a section of Front Road in Vanastra has been closed while forensic officers investigate.

By The Canadian Press

