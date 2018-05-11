Pedestrian killed in St. Catharines, Ont.

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Police say a 33-year-old man from Ajax, Ont., is dead after he was struck by a minivan in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday.

Niagara regional police say the pedestrian was hit at about 5:45 p.m. and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

They say he was struck by a 2017 Dodge Caravan that was being driven by a 32-year-old man from St. Catharines.

Police say the driver did not suffer any injuries.