Woman meets with cop after Islamophobic comments

"That comment is coming out of pure anger, and there's something behind it, there's pain and anger behind that comment," Zaman said.

The meeting, organized by Constable Amit Parasram, the Halifax force's equity and diversity officer, prompted a letter of apology from the officer as well as ongoing discussions about tolerance and acceptance on the force.

Constable Carol McIsaac confirmed that Zaman filed a complaint and the issue was settled "informally," outside the involvement of the Nova Scotia Police Board. But due to the disciplinary nature of the complaint, she said she could not speak to how the conflict was resolved.

"We take diversity very seriously and we took the nature of this complaint very seriously," McIsaac said in a phone interview. "We continue to work with Ms. Zaman to create broad opportunities for enhanced dialogue and to help shape our training."

Zaman said she gave the officer a chance to ask her questions about her religion — and he was surprised to see she wasn't wearing a hijab.

"There's nothing wrong with him as a human being. He didn't commit any kind of crime. How many of us do not at one time or another say something out of anger that we regret?" Zaman said.

They agreed to continue the conversation after the meeting.

Zaman said having conversations where people can openly ask questions will help people to unlearn stereotypes and prejudice within government institutions.

Zaman said she is now organizing meet and greets with Halifax Regional Police where officers are encouraged, but not forced, to stop by and ask questions and get to know Zaman and other Muslims in the community.

"I see people as basically to be inherently very decent and good people. They just want to live their lives and want the best for themselves and their children," Zaman said.

"If you're open, receptive and you don't go in there pointing a finger at someone and accusing him full of anger, you will be quite surprised, they will surprise you in return and actually open up to you."

Zaman said she still messages the officer from time to time, and plans on inviting him to a meal during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins next week.

By Fadila Chater, The Canadian Press