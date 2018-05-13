Militants attack Afghan government building, 9 dead

KABUL — Militants attacked a provincial government building in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least nine people, officials said.

Attahullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said a suicide car bomb exploded outside the building, which belongs to the provincial finance directorate. The attackers then stormed the building, trading fire with security officials.

He said security forces killed one of the attackers and surrounded the building, adding that he gunbattle was still underway.

Inamullah Miakhial, spokesman for the Nangarhar hospital, said nine people were killed and more than 35 wounded.