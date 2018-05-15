None of the Above looks to hold MPPs 'accountable,' says Flamborough-Glanbrook candidate

The 42nd Ontario general election is heating up and this year, smaller parties are picking up the pace to be noticed.

Candidate Rudy Miller, for the None of the Above Direct Democracy Party of Ontario in the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding, is running to offer constituents an alternative to what is being termed the big three: Progressive Conservative, Liberal and New Democrat.

“Every election somebody comes up with something hopeful, something fresh something that they feel is going to bring real change,” he said.

Inevitably, once in power, Miller said things change and (constituents) “ask themselves thinking like ‘Why is this happening’ or ‘I didn’t sign up for this.’”

According to the candidate, who believes in the simple majority system, the party appealed to him.

“Our mandate is to first of all make electoral and legislative reforms and another thing that we’re very much interested in is, is what people think. We want to hold plebiscites and referendums on the issues that people feel are important.”

The NOTA party also looks to hold “MPPs accountable for their performance by statute.”

Miller's vision is an egalitarian one and said he believes he can bring people together to not just look at the issues affecting the community, but to also discover the reasons they exit in the first place.

“What are the causes of some of the things that are bothering Ontarians ... what can we do to change those realities,” Miller said.

“People don’t have to settle for the old guard anymore, they can be part of this process,” he added.