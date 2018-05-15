Green Party candidate Janet Errygers looking forward to election

A new face in the political scene and a self-professed “strong environmentalist,” Janet Errygers is entering her fourth week as a Green Party member. She is also the candidate for the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding.

“Truly I believe that the environment is not adequately represented in politics and, as a young person, I’m coming to realize we are facing a lot of issues as a species and unfortunately we’re going to have to deal with that one day.”

Errygers explained that while this is her first time entering the political fray, she was attracted to the party’s platform that not only places a strong emphasis on the planet but also people and profit.

“The triple bottom line is a balance,” she said of the three, noting that they don’t place profit before the other parts.

“In the 21st century, we have the manpower, we have the knowledge, we have the technology to solve all of these environmental issues and social issues,” she said.

As a candidate running in the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding, Errygers knows that much of the area is rural and so the issues will be centred in agriculture.

“The big thing from the Green Party is we want to boost local economies and communities,” she said. “I think potential for our local farming, green space, conservation system is great in terms of promoting local food production, local jobs, and community building.”

According to the candidate, while most people think of the Green Party as solely focused on the environment, she said that’s a misconception: in fact, while she was out speaking with her constituents, rural health-care options were front and centre.

“Part of their vision is to empower nurses as primary health-care providers as well as provide special public transit services for rural residents,” she said, adding that the party also wants to improve primary care.

Meanwhile one of the main issues she said that comes up often is transit.