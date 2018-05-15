Glenn Langton hoping to represent Libertarians at Queen's Park

This political season, smaller parties are coming to the forefront and in the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding Glenn Langton is hoping to take the Libertarians to Queen’s Park.

“I have a daughter and she needs a better future than the one we’re headed for now and I believe libertarianism is the road we need to get on to,” he said.

The platform, he explained, is all about personal rights and freedoms, smaller government and the democratic process. It was through studying about Marxist socialism, that Langton, who has started his third campaign, felt the need to be proactive so the country wouldn’t go down that path.

Due to what he saw as government overreach and control, Langton said he wants to promote the ideals that would benefit not just the riding he is running in but would benefit everyone in Ontario.

“Personally, I very much believe in term limits for every elected official including municipal councillors,” he said.

“I think a big problem in Flamborough-Glanbrook is that we have a city council that has entrenched councillors that have been there for way too long – no new ideas, no new blood,” said Langton.

A major issue Langton wants to address is voter turnout and expand the range of options.

“We need to not limit the voices or the choices to the three main parties,” he said of the media attention to the Liberal, NDP and PC parties.

“It gives the impression that these are the only legitimate choices, well there are more parties … and lots more ideas on how we can really change some things,” Langton added.

One of the features of the party that appeals to Langton is that every member of the party can have their own voice.