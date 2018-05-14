Man charged after allegedly striking bus

SARNIA, Ont. — Police in Sarnia, Ont., say a man has been charged with driving while impaired by drugs after he allegedly passed out behind the wheel and struck a city bus.

Investigators say that on Friday evening, the man — who they allege was under the influence of an opiate — brought his vehicle to a stop, but it began to roll after he passed out.

They say the vehicle struck a city bus, but none of the occupants were significantly injured.

Police say that when paramedics got to the scene, the driver of the vehicle was still unconscious, but they were able to wake him.