Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger seeks officially signs up for reelection bid

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger is attempting to become the first city mayor to win a re-election bid since amalgamation in 2001.
Eisenberger, 66, officially filed to remain the mayor on May 14.
He said there was no specific reason why he signed his nomination papers this week, except that “we were ready” and his campaign will be able to start fundraising for the campaign that ends Oct. 22.
“We are definitely in,” said Eisenberger. “Looking forward to continuing to advocate some of the important things we are working on, including affordable housing, transit, poverty are all issues we are going to be talking about.”
Eisenberger had his 25 electors checked by a Hamilton official. He paid the $200 and eventually provided his identification. Candidates have until July 27 to register to run for municipal office.
Eisenberger surprised former mayor Larry Di Ianni to win the 2006 municipal election and served until 2010, when he was defeated by former Hamilton councillor Bob Bratina. Bratina served only one term, before running for the federal Liberals in the 2015 election, where he won in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek.
Eisenberger defeated former councillors Brian McHattie, Brad Clark, along with nine other candidates in the 2014 race.
He said over the past four years Hamilton has “made great progress. We are doing pretty darn well.”
He doesn’t believe this municipal contest should be a referendum on the still controversial $1 billion light rail transit project, which has been approved and shovels are scheduled to be in the ground in 2019. In his mind, the LRT issue is over.
“Transit isn’t the only issue,” he said. “Poverty is still on the list and there are other issues that need to be addressed.”
During the 2014 mayoral campaign, two issues stood out from the public’s viewpoint: public engagement and infrastructure spending.
Eisenberger said the city has addressed both issues by spending more on roads, sidewalks and transit, including bus service. As for public engagement, Eisenberger said the city has reached out to citizens through revamping its live streaming of council and committee meetings and through an improved website.
Eisenberger said despite the revamped ward boundary structure where the rural Ward 14 was absorbed by two neighbouring wards, Hamilton’s rural community is still well-represented around the council table.
“I understand the need to preserve our agricultural lands,” said Eisenberger.
He said Hamilton has weathered the amalgamation storm and all parts of the city have benefited from increased investment.
“It’s yesterday’s issue,” said Eisenberger.
But an important component from the amalgamation era that is expected to be front and centre in the new Hamilton council term will be the future of area rating. Eisenberger said it may be time to establish a rural-urban split on how each area is taxed for services.
“This council decided not to deal with it this term,” he said. “We will at some point have to have the great debate. We need to create an urban/rural split to make it fair across the board.”
So far only Edward Graydon has officially filed to run against Eisenberger. Roman Sarachman, who is currently a provincial candidate for the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding for the Trillium Party, has stated he will run for mayor as well. Also considering a mayoral run is Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead, who said he is looking at it.
“I don’t worry about what other people do,” said Eisenberger. “I’m always ready to have that great debate.”
