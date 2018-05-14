Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger seeks officially signs up for reelection bid

During the 2014 mayoral campaign, two issues stood out from the public’s viewpoint: public engagement and infrastructure spending.

Eisenberger said the city has addressed both issues by spending more on roads, sidewalks and transit, including bus service. As for public engagement, Eisenberger said the city has reached out to citizens through revamping its live streaming of council and committee meetings and through an improved website.

Eisenberger said despite the revamped ward boundary structure where the rural Ward 14 was absorbed by two neighbouring wards, Hamilton’s rural community is still well-represented around the council table.

“I understand the need to preserve our agricultural lands,” said Eisenberger.

He said Hamilton has weathered the amalgamation storm and all parts of the city have benefited from increased investment.

“It’s yesterday’s issue,” said Eisenberger.

But an important component from the amalgamation era that is expected to be front and centre in the new Hamilton council term will be the future of area rating. Eisenberger said it may be time to establish a rural-urban split on how each area is taxed for services.

“This council decided not to deal with it this term,” he said. “We will at some point have to have the great debate. We need to create an urban/rural split to make it fair across the board.”

So far only Edward Graydon has officially filed to run against Eisenberger. Roman Sarachman, who is currently a provincial candidate for the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding for the Trillium Party, has stated he will run for mayor as well. Also considering a mayoral run is Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead, who said he is looking at it.

“I don’t worry about what other people do,” said Eisenberger. “I’m always ready to have that great debate.”