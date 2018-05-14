Up to 50 mm of rain possible in Hamilton

A messy wet storm is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning in Hamilton.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement at 3:23 p.m. Monday warning of significant rainfall.

Widespread precipitation of 20 to 40 millimetres is expected. But rainfall totals of 50 mm or more is possible in some areas.

The weather system, moving in along a warm front over Ohio, is expected to bring the showers and "embedded thunderstorms" to Southern Ontario near midnight.

Precipitation will end by Tuesday afternoon in the area.

Drivers should be wary of pooling water on roads and low visibility.

The weather agency cautions that rainfall warnings may be issued later today. Monitor Environment Canada for weather updates.