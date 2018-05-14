Woman flags down cops; faces numerous charges

SIOUX LOOKOUT, Ont. — Provincial police say a woman who flagged down officers to complain about her drug dealer is facing a long list of charges.

OPP say the woman, who was driving a truck, told the officers she wanted to tell on her drug dealer because she was not happy with the product she had been sold.

They say the incident occurred May 7 in the Sioux Lookout, Ont., area.

Investigators say the officers believed the woman was impaired and she was taken to the detachment where breath samples allegedly found she had almost twice the legal limit of alcohol in her blood.