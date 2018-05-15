New trial for parents of boy dead from meningitis

"The jury would have understood what their job was," she told the court. "They found that the appellants did not meet the community standard, when they failed to take their child to a doctor when he had meningitis, and that endangered his life."

The Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the conviction last November, but because the ruling wasn't unanimous, the couple had an automatic right to take their case to the Supreme Court.

A spokeswoman for Alberta Justice said "it would be inappropriate for the Crown to comment."

Although David Stephan said the prospect of a new trial is "deeply uncomfortable for us," he rejoiced in the Supreme Court's decision.

"Praise be to the Lord God Almighty!!" Stephan wrote on Facebook.

"Justice over the errors of our conviction has finally been served, our convictions have been overturned and we now have the opportunity to go back to trial. We take comfort in knowing that aside from the medical evidence that is still withheld or destroyed, the whole truth will be established and the tremendous lies surrounding the passing of our son will be exposed."

Witnesses at the trial said the toddler's body was so stiff he couldn't sit in his car seat, so he had to lie on a mattress when his mother drove him from their rural Alberta home to a naturopathic clinic in Lethbridge, where she bought an echinacea mixture, which is believed to be a natural immune booster.

The trial also heard that Ezekiel's parents believed he had croup, an upper airway infection, and that he seemed to improve at times.

The Stephans never called for medical assistance until Ezekiel stopped breathing. He was taken to a local hospital and died after being transported to Calgary's Children's Hospital.

— By Bill Graveland in Calgary. With files from Terry Pedwell in Ottawa

By The Canadian Press