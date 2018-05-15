Hydro One compensation dominates on campaign trail

WATERLOO, Ont. — The thorny issue of compensation at Hydro One reared its head on the Ontario election campaign trail Tuesday, with the Liberal premier calling raises for the company's board of directors unacceptable while her rivals slammed the pay hikes as the consequence of the government's privatization of the utility.

Kathleen Wynne said her Liberals had ordered a review into compensation at Hydro One upon learning of raises for executives and board members, including a $70,000 raise for the chair of the board and $25,000 raises for other board members. The results of that review, she said, are expected to lead to some changes.

"We've made it very clear that the compensation package that was brought forward was unacceptable," Wynne said at a campaign stop in Waterloo, Ont. "So, that is exactly why the review is happening. We forced that review to happen. We made it clear and the review is happening."

Wynne emphasized that the review is examining compensation for all board members, not just executive compensation as had been suggested in April.

The pay increases at the company have been in effect since January, according to a document to shareholders issued ahead of an annual meeting Tuesday.

As a private-sector, publicly traded corporation, Hydro One's compensation policies are determined by its board of directors. Shareholder votes on compensation — such as one the government said it was abstaining from on Tuesday — are considered to be non-binding on the board, although directors often take them into account.

Hydro One, the province's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider, was partially privatized in November 2015, with the government saying it planned to use the sale of shares to fund transit and infrastructure projects. By December 2017, the province had sold off 53 per cent of its stake in the company.

The partial sale has garnered the Liberals largely negative headlines, with critics linking the sale to high hydro rates and high executive salaries.

Wynne, however, defended the move.

"We made a decision that the deficit of infrastructure building in this province was critical," she said. "(It) was not going to allow for the economic growth that we needed. So, the change in ownership of Hydro One was part of that and we have been able to move forward with a huge infrastructure build in the province."