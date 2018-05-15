NDP names Melissa McGlashan Flamborough-Glanbrook candidate

The Ontario New Democratic Party has named Melissa McGlashan as the its candidate for Flamborough-Glanbrook in the June 7 provincial election.
McGlashan, who also sought the Niagara Centre NDP nomination but fell to Jeff Burch, was acclaimed as the Flamborough-Glanbrook nominee May 14 at the Copetown Community Centre.
She was nominated by former federal Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Mike DiLivio, and seconded by Joshua Austin.
McGlashan, who has two younger brothers, said she sees that they have fewer opportunities than she did at her age.
“Full-time jobs are scarce, even with a college or university education and housing has become unaffordable, even with a full-time job,” she said. “If you are a parent or a grandparent and you’re looking at that younger generation and thinking, ‘I’m probably OK, but I’m worried about my kids,’ I have two little girls and I’m right there with you.
“I’m worried that they will have difficulty finding a job at a fair wage and I’m worried that they won’t be able to find a home in the community in which they were born.”
McGlashan also said she’s worried about the kind of health care her children have now and what they’ll have in the future.
“My mother was treated for heart failure on a stretcher in a brightly lit hallway,” she said. “Left there for 36 hours.
“This is a phenomenon being called hallway medicine and we cannot allow this to be normalized.”
McGlashan said she was inspired to run because she’s worried about the state of the province and "complaining can only get you so far.”
“I’m determined to protect the province for the sake of my children and yours,” she said.
McGlashan noted she has a science degree from the University of the Toronto and spent five years working in the pharmaceutical industry in Toronto, before having children.
The Niagara Centre resident is currently working at the provincial and federal levels of the party, and has submitted resolution and policy suggestions in relation to workers rights, energy security and climate change.
She noted she has also worked with the Council of Canadians to preserve Ontario’s waterways.
“I envision an Ontario in which the government works for the majority of the people to ensure that our children have the opportunities that we have,” she said. “That funding reaches the front lines of education and health care and that we have environmental protections now and in the future.
“We have the opportunity to make a historic change in Ontario and historic change is what we need.”
