NDP names Melissa McGlashan Flamborough-Glanbrook candidate

The Ontario New Democratic Party has named Melissa McGlashan as the its candidate for Flamborough-Glanbrook in the June 7 provincial election.

McGlashan, who also sought the Niagara Centre NDP nomination but fell to Jeff Burch, was acclaimed as the Flamborough-Glanbrook nominee May 14 at the Copetown Community Centre.

She was nominated by former federal Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Mike DiLivio, and seconded by Joshua Austin.

McGlashan, who has two younger brothers, said she sees that they have fewer opportunities than she did at her age.

“I’m determined to protect the province for the sake of my children and yours." — Melissa McGlashan, Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate

“Full-time jobs are scarce, even with a college or university education and housing has become unaffordable, even with a full-time job,” she said. “If you are a parent or a grandparent and you’re looking at that younger generation and thinking, ‘I’m probably OK, but I’m worried about my kids,’ I have two little girls and I’m right there with you.

“I’m worried that they will have difficulty finding a job at a fair wage and I’m worried that they won’t be able to find a home in the community in which they were born.”

McGlashan also said she’s worried about the kind of health care her children have now and what they’ll have in the future.

“My mother was treated for heart failure on a stretcher in a brightly lit hallway,” she said. “Left there for 36 hours.

“This is a phenomenon being called hallway medicine and we cannot allow this to be normalized.”

McGlashan said she was inspired to run because she’s worried about the state of the province and "complaining can only get you so far.”