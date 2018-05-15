De-amalgamation advocate Sarachman running for Trillium Party

Flamborough de-amalgamation advocate Roman Sarachman is running in Flamborough-Glanbrook under the Trillium Party of Ontario banner in the June 7 election.

The Freelton resident, who has an engineering degree from the University of Waterloo, said he sees two main issues for the riding — the repeal of the sexual education curriculum and de-amalgamation.

“We intend to totally redo the sex education (curriculum),” he said of the Trillium party. “For younger kids, it should be the responsibility of the parents — period.

“Who better than the parents? The parents are the ones that are most effective to present the information to the kids?”

“Right now the Liberal Party and the PCs will do nothing to help our situation in the rural area." — Roman Sarachman

He noted that once students get to high school, there should be a sex-ed curriculum, but it must include input from parents and grandparents.

A Flamborough resident since 1999, Sarachman said his other main issue is de-amalgamation — something he sees a once again at the forefront due to the Ontario Municipal Board’s ward boundary review decision, removing rural Flamborough’s Ward 14.

He noted the Trillium party has committed to holding a binding referendum on the future of amalgamation.

While de-amalgamation has been a long-standing issue in Flamborough, Sarachman said he thinks the issue also resonates in Glanbrook.

“They’re pretty well the same size geographically, they’ve got the same issues, a bunch of small towns — mostly rural and farming communities,” he said of Flamborough and Glanbrook. “Their issues are identical to our issues.”

Sarachman, who has been president of TRC Custom Homes since 2008, said he thinks voters should choose him at the ballot box because he will stand up for the constituents of the riding.