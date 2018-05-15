PC candidate Skelly says election campaign is about change

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario candidate Donna Skelly is asking residents of Flamborough-Glanbrook to choose her June 7, her third time running in Flamborough.

The current City of Hamilton Ward 7 councillor said it is clear this is a campaign about change.

“People are really, really tired of Kathleen Wynne and the Liberal government,” she said. “They’re tired of waste and they’re tired of scandal and they’re tired of being disrespected as a taxpayer and as an Ontarian.”

Skelly, who worked for CHCH for about 30 years as an anchor and journalist, said the party is running on a platform of “putting more money in your pocket.”

“That is weighing heavily on their mind and will when they cast their ballot.” — PC candidate Donna Skelly on LRT funding promise.

“Improving government services such as health-care and education and also bringing accountability back to government,” she said.

Specifically for the riding, Skelly said Flamborough-Glanbrook voters, like most Ontarians, are concerned about health care.

“They’re worried that there aren’t enough long-term care beds, they’re tired of hallway health care,” she said. “A lot of the issues that resonate across the province are clearly issues of importance to our constituents.”

Skelly, who noted she lives in the riding on the central Mountain, said there are a few unique issues in the riding related to farming.

“I’ve met with the representatives from our farming community and they feel that the government hasn’t really respected their unique needs and challenges as farmers,” she explained. “Of course the horse racing industry, which was decimated, really feels that they need a government that will help them, not intentionally hurt them.”

Skelly, who fell to Liberal Ted McMeekin in the former Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale riding in the 2011 and 2014 elections, said she has a proven track record as a city councillor.