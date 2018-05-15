Partridge cites council experience to woo voters on June 7

Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate Judi Partridge is citing her experience as a Hamilton city councillor as the reason voters should choose her on June 7.

The current Ward 15 councillor said voters should feel confident in eight years of experience as Flamborough councillor that she brings to the table.

“Flamborough and Glanbrook, they’re really mirrors of each other in terms of community,” she said. “They’ve got massive development and growth in Glanbrook, as we do in Flamborough, they’ve got the challenges of the rural areas, the infrastructure that’s lacking, as well as transportation.

“There’s a lot of similarities between the two.”

Through her work on the city’s planning committee, Partridge noted she’s been familiar with the area’s development and growth.

As well, she said she is fully versed on all the legislation related to both Flamborough and Glanbrook, including the Greenbelt, Clean Water and Conservation Authority acts, among others.

In addition, Partridge said her experience with education and new school projects in Flamborough — including Waterdown District High School and the new Guy B. Brown Elementary School — will serve her well in Glanbrook, which has similar educational needs.

Prior to being elected as councillor, the Carlisle resident worked in senior management positions in government affairs, corporate affairs and media relations. As well, Partridge was a founding member of the Flamborough Women’s Resource Centre.

Partridge said her main campaign issues is rural broadband internet and internet connectivity in the rural areas.

While she admitted rural broadband service is a “hugely expensive undertaking,” she said the Liberals have committed to funding $500 million into the program.