Health care the main focus for NDP's Melissa McGlashan

Newly-minted Flamborough-Glanbrook NDP candidate Melissa McGlashan said her main focus on the campaign trail is improving Ontario’s health care system.

McGlashan, who has a science degree from the University of Toronto and spent five years in the Toronto pharmaceutical industry, said she’s very supportive of the NDP’s pharmacare program.

“It’s very important that everyone be covered under the pharmacare program,” she said, arguing the Liberal program wouldn’t maximize purchasing power to Ontario taxpayers. “By covering everyone with pharmacare, we can ensure we get the best prices.”

A mother of two young girls, McGlashan said health care is personally important to her due to her mother’s experience of being treated in a hallway, while suffering from heart failure.

“Our health care system doesn’t feel like it’s here for us anymore." — Melissa McGlashan

“That shouldn’t be normalized in Ontario,” she said. “That should be an exceptional circumstance, or in fact, should never happen.”

She noted she has concerns about taking her daughter to the hospital because she doesn’t know how long wait times would be.

“Our health care system doesn’t feel like it’s here for us anymore, “ she said.

McGlashan, who was named the NDP candidate for the riding May 14, said it’s a great time to be a woman in politics.

“We’re making breakthroughs in the amount of representation that we have and making sure that 50 per cent of the population that has been under-represented will have a significant voice,” she explained.

McGlashan, who lives in the neighbouring Niagara Centre riding with her husband and two young daughters, said she’s familiar with the important issues in Flamborough-Glanbrook.