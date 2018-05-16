Q&A: Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates weigh in on affordable housing

These measures would encourage more competition in the industry, which would create a lot more housing at a much lower per-unit cost.

Obviously in 200 words or less, I can only give you the broad strokes, but every industry has specific issues and these would be addressed in co-operation with the various stakeholders.

Melissa McGlashan • NDP

The Ontario NDP strongly believes that housing is a human right. The accelerated construction of new housing, particularly new affordable housing, is a top priority. We will pursue a suite of policies to keep housing prices under control while increasing the availability of new affordable housing.

We recognize that the market alone will not ensure an adequate supply of affordable housing for every family who needs it.

The Conservatives and the Liberals downloaded the costs of social housing onto municipalities with no way to pay for it. Now, thousands of affordable and social homes are crumbling and unsafe. This must change.

An NDP government will do its part to ensure adequate public investment in new affordable housing. We will pay the province’s one-third share of the costs of municipal social housing capital repairs, saving thousands of homes from being lost to disrepair. And, we will make the necessary investments in affordable housing to build 65,000 new affordable housing units and 30,000 supportive housing units over 10 years, working with partners such as the federal government and the not-for-profit and co-op housing sectors.

We will also work with municipalities to facilitate the construction of sustainable and transit-friendly “missing middle” housing, which offers a more affordable choice for people who do not need a single detached home.

Judi Partridge • Liberal

Residential development is continuing in Flamborough-Glanbrook at an unprecedented rate. First-time buyers such as young people are worried that they won’t be able to afford their to purchase a home or rent an apartment.

While a strong housing market is reflective of Ontario’s strong economy, we know that affordability is a real and growing concern, especially in Flamborough-Glanbrook.

The rising cost of housing is making more people insecure about their future. The Liberal government took action by introducing the Fair Housing Plan to stabilize the market for home buyers and renters. We brought in inclusionary zoning to allow municipalities to include affordable housing in new developments.

The Liberals also expanded rent controls to protect people against sudden, dramatic rent increases that force them out of their homes. This is a particular issue where rental housing is in short supply in Flamborough-Glanbrook.

These measured set of responses were meant to ease the enormous pressure people are under right now.

Our progressive housing plan is working, with prices stabilizing. The land transfer tax has also been doubled to $4,000 for first time Home Buyers.

Care for people, not cuts, is an essential part of the Liberal platform.

Roman Sarachman • Trillium

Housing is now beyond the reach for over 50 per cent of new buyers.

We in the Trillium Party‎ shall enact laws that would see cities release vacant brown field land at no charge or greatly reduced to builders so housing can be built at low cost.

Donna Skelly • PC

Clearly Ontarians, especially those in the GTHA, are struggling to enter the housing market. One reason is the high cost of living in Ontario.

A PC government would help new homebuyers by putting more money in their pocket. We would cut personal income taxes by 20 per cent for those making between $46,000 and $85,000 and lower hydro rates.

We will offer young families up to 75 per cent tax rebates on child care. We will work toward increasing the number of high-paying jobs, allowing new homebuyers to save for substantial down payments.

A PC government will respect families and help them work towards the dream of home ownership.

• • •

EDITOR'S NOTE: Candidate Rudy Miller (NOTA) was unable to provide a response to the question by the Review's press deadline. He will endeavour to participate in next week's Q&A.