Education, immigration, trade can lift growth

He stressed, however, that the country must do a better job of matching newcomers' skills with the needs of the workforce in order to get the most out of higher immigration levels.

A boost in the areas of education and training would help workers keep up with the acceleration of technological change, make them more productive and contribute to the reduction of income inequality.

"Both education policy and immigration policy are critical," Schembri said after the speech as he responded to questions from the audience.

"They are outside our mandate, but they're important to our outlook for potential output growth. And because potential output growth is important to the conduct of monetary policy, we have an interest in that."

When it comes to trade liberalization, the deputy governor said Canada's potential output could get a lift by opening up new avenues and by lowering more barriers for companies.

It must, however, maintain a focus on ensuring workers will also see some of the benefits, he said.

But even if Canada raises its potential growth, he said the considerable uncertainty around the data used to identify it means the bank can really only aim for "reasonably robust estimates."

"The main challenge in measuring potential output is that it is hypothetical, so it is not directly observable," he said.

"We can only estimate it."

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has introduced three interest rate hikes since last July following an impressive economic run for Canada that began in late 2016.

With the benchmark at only 1.25 per cent, the bank remains clearly on a rate-hiking trajectory. But the key questions at the moment surround how quickly and when the bank will make its next move — because Poloz has held off raising the rate since his January hike.

The bank's next announcement is May 30, but many experts expect Poloz's next increase to come at July's policy meeting.

Follow @AndyBlatchford on Twitter

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press