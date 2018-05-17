Baloney Meter: Voter information card fraud?

How accurate were the Liberal MP's claims?

THE FACTS

When electors go to the polling station, they need to prove who they are and where they live. Most electors can easily do so with a driver's licence, Elections Canada says.

However, approximately 14 per cent of adults in Canada do not have a licence. Most of them likely have to use two pieces of ID, both with their name and one with their address — for example, a health card plus a utility bill, the agency notes.

In 2016, Elections Canada recommended ending the prohibition on using a voter information card as proof of address.

Prior to elections, advertisements advise people to watch for their voter identification card in the mail, and to contact the elections agency if they don't get one or if their card needs updating.

Electors themselves can initiate updates, for example by using the online voter registration service, Elections Canada says. In addition, returning-officer staff make updates, going door-to-door in neighbourhoods with high mobility, registering people who have moved in and removing the names of people who no longer live there.

At no time have electors been allowed to vote by showing a voter information card as their only piece of ID, the agency adds — they have always been required to show a second piece of ID along with it.

"We recognize that some have raised concerns," Elections Canada said in a statement.

"However, it should be noted that there are a variety of safeguards in the electoral process that prevent people who are not eligible to vote from casting a ballot, to ensure electors who cast a ballot do so in the correct electoral district, and to prevent electors from voting more than once."

THE EXPERTS

"There's been very little if any evidence that there has been fraudulent voting — double-voting or impersonation by people of misuse of the card," said Jon Pammett, a political science professor at Carleton University in Ottawa.

"It's not inconceivable that this could happen in very isolated cases."

Marc Mayrand, chief electoral officer from 2007 to 2016, said errors on information cards have occurred because people moved or changed their name, or the location of the polling station was incorrect.

"We didn't get complaints about misuse of the (card)," he said. "There's been absolutely no evidence."

After elections, officials go over records to single out any instances of repeat or ineligible voting, Mayrand added. "Very rarely does that lead to any criminal prosecution."

Claiming the information card opens the door to fraud is "just blatantly manipulative," said Richard Johnston, Canada Research Chair in public opinion, elections and representation at the University of British Columbia.

"It's actually kind of infuriating, as a matter of fact," he said. "Undoubtedly, there are administrative glitches. But the question of electoral fraud just was not an issue."

THE PRANKIn 2013, Elections Canada admonished two Montrealers for a voting stunt that was recorded for a popular TV comedy show. Each received an extra voter information card before the 2011 federal election, one for their electoral district and another for a neighbouring one.

On election day, they each cast ballots at two polling stations, to show it could be done (though they both spoiled their second ballots).

THE VERDICT

While there is scant evidence of attempted electoral fraud involving voter information cards, it may indeed be possible for someone to use a card with an incorrect address to vote in the wrong riding, or perhaps vote twice, as the Montreal pranksters demonstrated.

Still, they might be caught trying to do so and it would be difficult to perpetrate large-scale fraud because many inaccurate cards — and people willing to misuse them — would be needed.

For these reasons, Fillmore's claim contains "a little baloney."

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press