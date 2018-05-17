High court won't hear terror suspect's appeal

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a terror suspect's bid to stave off the federal government's effort to deport him on security grounds.

The government is trying to remove Mohamed Mahjoub, 58, using a national security certificate, claiming he was a high-ranking member of an Islamic terrorist organization.

The Egyptian-born man, married with three children, came to Canada in 1995 and attained refugee status.

He once worked as deputy general manager of a farm project in Sudan run by Osama bin Laden, who would later spearhead the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.