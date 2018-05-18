Fuel prices headed up as weekend starts

"So it's retailers that tend to drive these prices up regardless of what the (wholesale) market does."

Gas prices in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador went up Thursday by more than two cents, McTeague reported.

Quebec prices of about $1.48 per litre are expected to fall by as much as 10 cents over the weekend, while Alberta prices of around $1.35 are to slump by about four cents, in both cases due to local market pressures.

McTeague said Vancouver region prices could rise by a cent or two over the weekend from Thursday's average of about $1.61 cents per litre but will fall back as the workweek dawns.

Parent said Vancouver prices are higher than anywhere else in North America because of logistical issues including the inability to transport more refined fuels from Alberta on the fully-booked Trans Mountain pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

"They can't bring enough product from Alberta into the region so they have to go out and get imports and over the last while those have been higher priced because the import market is fairly competitive on the West Coast right now," he said.

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. has threatened to abandon an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline by May 31 because of continued opposition from the B.C. government.

Gasoline prices are emerging as an issue in the Ontario provincial election.

Earlier this week, Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford promised to lower gas taxes by 10 cents per litre by cutting 5.7 cents in provincial taxes and another 4.3 cent from his pledge to eliminate the province's cap-and-trade system.

Gas prices across the country and in parts of the United States have been hovering near record highs, with little relief in sight as the New York benchmark price of oil remains above US$71 a barrel.

By Dan Healing, The Canadian Press