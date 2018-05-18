Staying home this long weekend? Here are nine things to do

Our weather's looking a little showery but don't let that keep you from enjoying the great outdoors during this, the first long weekend of summer! Happy Victoria Day weekend.
Royal tea
Celebrate the Royal Wedding today at a tea party in the Centre Court (formerly Sears) at Eastgate Square on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Prince Harry will have married Meghan Markle earlier in the day St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. For a donation of only $2 to the Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton, participants will be treated to a replay of the Royal Wedding, enjoy high tea with cakes, games, contests, strolling minstrels and more.
HMCS Haida
The HMCS Haida National Historic Site at Pier 9 is now open for the season. It's the last example of tribal class destroyers built for the Royal Canadian Navy, the Royal Navy and the Royal Australian Navy between 1937 and 1945. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday to Sunday, until July 1. Admission is $3.90 for adults, $3.40 for seniors, and free for youth. For information, see hmcshaida.com
Outdoor roller rink
It's opening weekend for roller skating at Hamilton's Waterfront Outdoor Rink. Skate rentals are available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday until July 1, 47 Discovery Dr. Skate rentals cost $7.50, which includes a helmet and safety equipment. Hours are Fridays, 5 to 11 pm.., Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 8 p.m. Holiday hours for Victoria Day on Monday are noon to 8 p.m.
Waterfront wheels
Wheel your way along the waterfront. The bike rental concession behind Williams Fresh Café is open on the waterfront Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hourly rates apply to children and youth bikes, adult bikes and trikes, adult fat-boy cruisers, tandems, surreys with one bench or with two benches. Helmets and baskets are free. hamiltonwaterfront.com
Waterfront trolley
Two 37-passenger trackless trolleys allow both young and old the chance to travel along the Hamilton Waterfront Trail starting Saturday. The conductor provides a narrated commentary. The trolley leaves from 47 Discovery Dr. every hour and one-half beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the last at 7:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $7. Seniors and children four to 12 pay $5. Children three and under ride for free. Pay the conductor in cash. The trolley may not operate during inclement weather.
Walking tour
Join Hamilton's Bill King on Sunday for a free walking tour of downtown Hamilton. The tour, Hamilton Stone Age, features a little colour on Hamilton's Victorian buildings and neighbourhoods. If you're interested, meet at John A. Macdonald's statue in Gore Park at 10 a.m.
Firecracker day
Victoria Day fireworks are Sunday at Dundas Driving Park on Cross Street. Donations to the Rotary Club are appreciated. Music and food trucks start at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Limited on-site parking and free at any Dundas municipal parking lots. Note that personal fireworks and sparklers are not permitted in the park.
Enjoy the free fireworks display over Niagara Falls on Sunday and Monday. The evening begins with a free concert at 8 p.m. with fireworks to follow at 10 p.m. Parking is available at the Falls Parking Lot, directly across from Table Rock Welcome Centre.
Camping
Shake out the sleeping bags and set your sights on Valens Conservation Area in Flamborough, call 905-525-2183; or Fifty Point in Winona, call 905-525-2187, this weekend.
Victorian fun
Visit Westfield Heritage Village, 1149 Kirkwall Rd., Rockton, on Monday, 12:30 to 4 p.m., for some Victoria Day fund. Enjoy live music, a children's craft, learn about Victorian foods and even take your photograph with Queen Victoria. The village is also open Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults.
What's open, what's closed
Most retailers - including banks, grocery, beer and liquor stores - will be closed Monday for the Victoria Day holiday.
All Hamilton and Burlington municipal offices, civic museums and libraries are also closed. In Hamilton and Halton, garbage collection moves to the next pickup day all week. Check your waste collection calendar.
The HSR and Burlington Transit will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Call HSR information at 905-527-4441 for details. GO Transit will also run on a holiday schedule. For GO information, call 1-888-438-6646.
The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum is open.
Hamilton Farmers' Market is closed Monday.
