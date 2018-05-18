Toronto stocks close higher, loonie down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index closed higher Friday to continue its recent streak of gains, while the loonie moved lower on tepid inflation numbers.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 18.76 points at 16,162.31, pushed up by health-care and gold stocks.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 1.11 points at 24,715.09. The S&P 500 index ended down 7.16 points at 2,712.97 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 28.13 points at 7,354.34.

The Canadian dollar averaged 77.64 cents US, down 0.48 of a US cent following inflation numbers Friday.