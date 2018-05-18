Toronto stocks move lower, loonie down

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by weakness in the financial and industrials sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.45 points to 16,114.10, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.33 points to 24,732.31. The S&P 500 index was down 4.93 points to 2,715.20 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 17.53 points to 7,364.94.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.70 cents US, down from an average value of 78.12 cents US on Thursday.