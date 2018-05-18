Toronto seeks help housing refugee claimants

TORONTO — The mayor of Toronto says the city will need to open an emergency reception centre over the next seven days to deal with an influx of refugees claimants.

The federal and Ontario governments should take action to relieve the growing pressure refugee claimants are putting on the city's shelter system, John Tory said Friday, as he asked for support on the issue.

Tory said 10 new refugee claimants are added to Toronto's shelter system each day — 334 additional refugee claimants have arrived since he last appealed for help on April 26.

At the current rate of arrivals, Tory said Toronto projects that refugees will represent more than 50 per cent of the city's shelter residents by November.

"Toronto is a city built by immigrants, many who came from around the world as refugees," Tory said.

"We want refugees to be as big a success story for Canada as have been prior generations of refugees," he said. "But the responsibility for that outcome now lies with our provincial and federal partners."

Tory said he's looking for a number of things from Ottawa and the province, including co-ordination and leadership to help with the immediate placement of new arrivals outside of the city's shelter system.

He also wants dedicated provincial and/or federal staff to facilitate and operate the placement, sustainable funding, and reimbursement of all costs, including those incurred in 2017 and projected for 2018.

That reimbursement includes $64.5 million in projected costs for ongoing housing and operations, Tory said.

A Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada spokeswoman said Minister Ahmed Hussen has spoken regularly with Tory, including as recently as Thursday.