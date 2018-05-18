Hamilton under flood watch due to high winds

The city is under a flood watch this long weekend as high winds could cause storm surge and wavy waters on Lake Ontario.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority warned of strong, shore-bound winds Friday into Saturday that could cause erosion and localized flooding along the shoreline.

Hamilton was expected to see wind gusts between 40 and 60 kilometres an hour Friday, said Environment Canada meterologist Gerald Cheng.

Those gusts should have dropped to between 20 and 40 kilometres an hour overnight into Saturday, he added.