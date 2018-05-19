Where the leaders are for Saturday, May 19

Where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are campaigning on Saturday, May 19:

———

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

11 a.m. — Tours Lake of Bays Brewing Company, 2681 Muskoka District Road 117, Baysville, Ont.

11:30 a.m. — Makes an announcement, Lake of Bays Brewing Company, 2681 Muskoka District Road 117, Baysville.

1 p.m. — Tours Hunstville Beer Festival, River Mill Park, 10 King St., Huntsville, Ont.

———

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

9:30 a.m. — Holds campaign event focused on health care, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, Golf Links Rd. and Donald Caddo Dr., Thunder Bay, Ont.

10 a.m. — Visits the Thunder Bay Country Market, CLE Dove Building, 425 Northern Ave., Thunder Bay.