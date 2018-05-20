Evacuation orders lifted for some in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, B.C. — The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has begun lifting evacuation orders on some properties after cooler temperatures and less rainfall spared the area from an expected second surge of catastrophic flooding last week.

The regional district has rescinded evacuation orders on 175 properties, which affects about 350 people in Grand Forks and some nearby communities.

About 20 damage assessment teams are going door-to-door, putting placards on homes with minimal or no damage that they deem safe to return to.

Several hundred homes evacuated due to loss of road access due to flooding will also have their orders rescinded once access is restored.