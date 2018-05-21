Most Boundary residents get green light to go home

GRAND FORKS, B.C. — The majority of residents in British Columbia's Boundary region who were forced from their homes by catastrophic floods are free to return home.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says evacuation orders have been lifted and downgraded to evacuation alerts for about 1,000 properties, leaving about 566 addresses to go.

In Grand Forks, about 377 properties had evacuation orders rescinded, including in the neighbourhood of South Ruckle.

Twenty pairs of firefighters have fanned out across the region, assessing damage at each property and assigning it a coloured placard based on what they find.