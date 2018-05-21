Human remains found in Toronto's east end

Provincial police are investigating after unidentified human remains were found in Toronto's east end on Sunday.
The OPP and highway safety officers say the remains were found near Highway 401 in Scarborough.
Police would not provide specifics on what was found.
They are asking anyone with information to come forward.
By The Canadian Press
