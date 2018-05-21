ROCKINGHAM: Bringing the Great War to Flamborough

The Flamborough trench scenes are manned by local re-enactors from the Canadian Great War Society, hobbyists who have put together their own uniforms with fully authentic gear or detailed reproductions. It's 24-degrees and the woollen tunics look unbearably hot.

"An average soldier would carry 65 pounds of gear into battle," says society member Tim Gillies as the re-enactors smear their faces and uniforms with mud in preparation for the film shoot.

Patrick Finegan, a 22-year-old re-enactor from Goderich, is proud of his 1918 vintage Lee Enfield rifle. It weighs just eight pounds, but feels a lot heavier after a day's march.

"I was shooting live rounds with it last weekend," says Finegan. "It's pretty accurate."

One of the scenes filmed in Flamborough takes place at the second battle of Ypres in 1915 where unprepared Canadian troops first came up against the horror of poison gas.

It was a key moment in Canadian military history. While French forces fled, the Canadians held the line at the brutal cost of 6,000 casualties.

In the documentary, the gas scene serves as a flashback to demonstrate how the Canadians gradually gained respect from the senior English and French commanders. That respect continued to grow with the success of innovative tactics like the creeping artillery barrage at Vimy Ridge.

The increasing roles of Canadian Gen. Arthur Currie and his Australian counterpart, Gen. John Monash, is a major theme running through "100 Days to Victory.

By the time the final allied offensive began in August 1918 at Amiens, both Currie and Monash were playing key parts in the battle plans alongside their senior counterparts, British Field Marshal Douglas Haig and French commander-in-chief Marshal Ferdinand Foch.

"We're focusing on the four generals — Haig, Foch, Currie and Monash," says Miazga.

"Currie and Monash were the (relatively) young guys who actually changed the way the war was fought."

