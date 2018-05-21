ROCKINGHAM: Bringing the Great War to Flamborough

An eerie green cloud hovered over the two sandbagged trenches cut into the farmer's field, signifying a chlorine gas attack.
Nonetheless, the thin Canadian line held firm against the German onslaught.
Of course, it did. The 18 entrenched soldiers, clad in the tin helmets and heavy wool uniforms of the First World War, had nothing to fear. This was Flamborough, not Flanders.
The trenches had been dug a few days earlier by a backhoe operated by a local well digger.
There was no chlorine gas — it was coloured stage smoke. And the only bullets were blanks.
This was the set of "100 Days to Victory," a two-part documentary focusing on the final three months of the First World War.
The joint Canadian and Australian production was commissioned by Corus Entertainment for airing as part of the History network's Remembrance Day programming this fall.
It has been filming in Hamilton for the past couple of weeks at various locations — two days at the Scottish Rite (disguised as Allied headquarters) and a total of six days in two locations in rural Flamborough, including four days at the farm with the green gas.
"We're putting viewers into the middle of it," says Marlo Miazga, vice-president content, for coproducer Bristow Global Media.
Miazga is standing a few feet from the trench line. There's a very realistic-looking tank, made out of plywood, behind her, along with a couple of faux artillery pieces.
The Flamborough trench scenes are manned by local re-enactors from the Canadian Great War Society, hobbyists who have put together their own uniforms with fully authentic gear or detailed reproductions. It's 24-degrees and the woollen tunics look unbearably hot.
"An average soldier would carry 65 pounds of gear into battle," says society member Tim Gillies as the re-enactors smear their faces and uniforms with mud in preparation for the film shoot.
Patrick Finegan, a 22-year-old re-enactor from Goderich, is proud of his 1918 vintage Lee Enfield rifle. It weighs just eight pounds, but feels a lot heavier after a day's march.
"I was shooting live rounds with it last weekend," says Finegan. "It's pretty accurate."
One of the scenes filmed in Flamborough takes place at the second battle of Ypres in 1915 where unprepared Canadian troops first came up against the horror of poison gas.
It was a key moment in Canadian military history. While French forces fled, the Canadians held the line at the brutal cost of 6,000 casualties.
In the documentary, the gas scene serves as a flashback to demonstrate how the Canadians gradually gained respect from the senior English and French commanders. That respect continued to grow with the success of innovative tactics like the creeping artillery barrage at Vimy Ridge.
The increasing roles of Canadian Gen. Arthur Currie and his Australian counterpart, Gen. John Monash, is a major theme running through "100 Days to Victory.
By the time the final allied offensive began in August 1918 at Amiens, both Currie and Monash were playing key parts in the battle plans alongside their senior counterparts, British Field Marshal Douglas Haig and French commander-in-chief Marshal Ferdinand Foch.
"We're focusing on the four generals — Haig, Foch, Currie and Monash," says Miazga.
"Currie and Monash were the (relatively) young guys who actually changed the way the war was fought."
