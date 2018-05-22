Ontario-shot videos of shrieking lynx go viral

An Ontario man who shot a viral video of two lynx shrieking in each other's faces says he's no stranger to the animals, but was shocked by what he saw.

Ed Trist says he was with his daughter and girlfriend in a remote part of northern Ontario on Friday evening when they came upon the lynx sitting on the road.

He says lynx are usually skittish, and don't tend to hang around humans.

So when he saw that the animals, which are normally quite solitary, were together and didn't run away at the sight of him, he pulled out his phone.

His video and another shot by his girlfriend — which show two large cats staring each other in the face and shrieking — have together amassed 12 million views.

Trist says he'd never seen anything like it.

By The Canadian Press