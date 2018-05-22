Review hosts all candidates debate May 28

The Flamborough Review is hosting an all candidates debate next Monday.

The May 28 event, which is slated to run from 7 until 9 p.m. at Waterdown District High School (215 Parkside Dr.), will offer voters in the Flamborough-Glanbrook area an opportunity to hear from candidates in advance of the June 7 provincial election.

The seven candidates registered in the new riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook have agreed to participate in the debate.

Candidates include Janet Errygers (Green), Glenn Langton (Libertarian), Melissa McGlashan (NDP), Rudy Miller (None of the Above), Judi Partridge (Liberal), Roman Sarachman (Trillium) and Donna Skelly (PC).