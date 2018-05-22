Q&A: Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates outline plans to address urban sprawl

Judi Partridge • Liberal

In Flamborough-Glanbrook, we must protect our rural way of life.

Ontario farmers produce the safest and best-tasting food in the world, growing on our rich agricultural lands each and every day, and serving as the foundation for our $37.6-billion farm and food sector. That’s why our government has been working with municipalities, farmers as well as other partners across the province to protect farmland for generations to come.

We are working with our partners to create a soil strategy to help grow and sustain our thriving agri-food sector, while also protecting the environment and adapting to the changing climate.

In 2005, the Liberal government introduced the Greenbelt Act in response to the urban sprawl creating a rapidly growing population in rural communities. The primary purpose of this legislation is to protect our rural lands from urban development pressure.

In addition, municipalities are required to recognize and protect prime agricultural areas in their official plans, consistent with Growth Plan and Greenbelt Plan policies. Urban development also increases pressure on property taxes. Sprawl will never pay for itself if left unchecked.

Melissa McGlashan • NDP

Farming policy is not one-size-fits-all. An NDP government will work with all farmers as partners.

For too long Kathleen Wynne has pushed policies that squeeze out family farms and make operating more expensive for everyone. What’s worse is PC Leader Doug Ford’s plan to cut billions in services and programs, which means programs that support agriculture, agri-science and rural areas would be on the chopping block of a Ford government.

New Democrats will protect farmland from developers and we will introduce an Ontario Food Strategy that ensures Ontarians can buy healthy, locally sourced food.

We will protect prime farmland from land speculators, and strengthen Ontario’s Greenbelt to expand economic opportunities for family farmers and local producers.

Glenn Langton • Libertarian

A Libertarian government would get the province out of the way and let municipalities have complete authority over development in their respective regions. This measure would make local representatives responsible and accountable to their constituents for land development decisions.

Furthermore, we would allow Ontarians the ability to create more like-minded communities by scrapping amalgamation and replacing it with legislation that would allow people greater voice and choice in what happens in their own backyard, so to speak.

We would also put forward legislation to eliminate the ability for governments to go into debt or deficit because, as we know, this is the reason they imposed amalgamation on rural areas in the first place. It’s also the reason for the ridiculous tax burden carried by urban areas driving up the cost of everything, which is used as an excuse to increase the tax base with unfettered development that is driving the sprawl.

Janet Errygers • Green

Ontario is losing farmland at a rate of 365 acres per day, and this is something we are very familiar with in Flamborough-Glanbrook. Agricultural lands and green space are essential to our economy and lifestyles in Ontario.

According to a Friends of the Greenbelt study, the Greenbelt provides $3.2 billion per year in ecological services to Ontarians such as water filtration, flood control, climate stabilization, habitat, and recreation.

If elected, the Green party plans to invest $200 million over four years to pay farmers for producing environmental goods and services, such as protecting water and storing carbon. GPO (Green party of Ontario) Leader Mike Schreiner is the only provincial party leader who has signed the Food and Water First Pledge to protect prime farmland and source water in Ontario. The Green party also supports a larger, more comprehensive Bluebelt to protect our drinking water for future generations.

Additionally, we will invest in community-based renewable energy projects in order to help mitigate rising electricity costs. We need to support and promote local food production, because it is a source of good local jobs.

Finally, I believe that we should continue to expand our trail and conservation system, because nature is the common ground between all of us.

• • •

EDITOR'S NOTE: NOTA party candidate Rudy Miller did not respond to the Q-and-A by the Review's deadline.

