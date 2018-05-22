PM open to election law reform amendments

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau says he welcomes amendments from opposition parties to his government's proposed reforms to laws governing federal political parties and elections.

The prime minister is stressing his openness to amendments in response to Conservative demands that government advertising and ministerial travel be limited in the three months preceding an election call.

Bill C-76 would limit spending by parties and advocacy groups during the pre-writ period but, unless government ads and ministers are also constrained, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the legislation will benefit the ruling Liberals and harm opposition rivals.

Scheer also says the bill does nothing to stop advocacy groups from using foreign money to influence the outcome of elections.