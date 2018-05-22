PQ wants more immigrants outside Montreal

MONTREAL — The Parti Quebecois says it wants a quarter of all new immigrants to the province to settle outside Montreal.

Leader Jean-Francois Lisee said today a PQ government would try to reverse the trend that sees 90 per cent of all newcomers to Quebec move to the Montreal area.

Quebec selects its immigrants based on a point system and Lisee says a PQ government elected Oct. 1 would offer more points to potential immigrants who qualify for a job outside the metropolis.

Lisee adds that newcomers will still be given extra points even if they don't qualify for a job in the outlying regions but show an intention to settle there.