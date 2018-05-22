Flamborough-Glanbrook Riding candidates to take part in live chat at flamboroughreview.com

Flamboroughreview.com will host a live chat with Flamborough-Glanbrook Riding candidates Thursday, May 31.

Candidates who have so far confirmed their participation include Janet Errygers (Green), Judi Partridge (Liberal) and Roman Sarachman (Trillium).

The live written chat will begin at 11:30 a.m. Go to flamboroughreview.com to join the chat and ask the candidates your questions.