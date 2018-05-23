OPP lay over 11,000 charges in Road Safety Week

Provincial police say they laid more than 11,000 charges on Ontario highways during the week ending in the Victoria Day long weekend.

Officers say that total includes more than 10,600 speeding charges, about 175 of which were for driving 50 km/h or more over the speed limit.

They say both those figures are higher than in the same period last year.

Police say they also laid 726 seat belt charges, 424 distracted driving charges, and 124 impaired driving charges over the course of Canada Road Safety Week, which ran from May 15 to 21.