Toddler dies after found in vehicle, police say

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Police in Burlington, Ont., say a toddler is dead after being found in a vehicle without vital signs on Wednesday evening.

Halton regional police Insp. Anthony Odoardi says officers got a call at about 5:30 p.m. from a "hysterical" man, indicating that a child was in a vehicle and was not breathing.

Odoardi says the three-year-old boy was outside the car when emergency crews arrived and paramedics pronounced him dead.

The cause of the boy's death is unknown, Odoardi says, adding the body will be transported to Toronto for an autopsy Thursday.