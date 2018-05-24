Two arrested in theft of 103 laptops

Toronto police have arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of 103 laptop computers last week from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Police say the brand new laptops, worth about $194,000, were stolen from a secure room at CAMH and did not contain any client or patient information.

Keerthikan Arulanandarajah, 26, of Ajax, is charged with theft over $5,000 and traffic in property obtained by crime.

Leshawn Bhatia, 37, of Mississauga, is charged with possession property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime