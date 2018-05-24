3rd suspect arrested in attack on autistic man

BRAMPTON, Ont. — A third suspect is charged with aggravated assault in an apparently unprovoked attack on an autistic man in Mississauga, Ont.

Twenty-one-year-old Jaspaul Uppal surrendered to police in Abbotsford, B.C., last week and was transported to Ontario for a bail hearing Thursday in a Brampton court.

Uppal surrendered just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest following the March 13 attack on a 29-year-old man, who was punched and kicked by three men as he sat on stairs at a bus terminal.

The man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.