Police to canvass area of fatal crash

WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, Ont. — York regional police say they'll be conducting a roadway canvass for witnesses and information following a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

Investigators say they believe Daunte Thompson-Bruce, 20, was biking south on Ninth Line when, some time between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police say a passerby contacted them around 6 a.m. after noticing Thompson-Bruce by the side of the road and he died of his injuries at the scene.

Investigators plan to be at the collision site on Friday between 2:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. to stop vehicles and canvass for information and witnesses.